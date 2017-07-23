Doctor Who's first female lead is more popular than many fans expected

The backlash that many fans feared after the BBC cast a woman in the lead role of "Doctor Who" — for the first time in the series' 54-year history — has turned out to be little more than a tempest in teacup.

Skirmishes have kicked up on social media in recent years, as genre television and comic books move to reflect the diversity of its fans. While the change is welcomed by many, a contingent of fandom has bemoaned what some consider to be "politically correct" casting decisions that see white characters recast as women or people of color.

So some "Whovians" appeared to brace for a fight when BBC announced last week that British actress Jodie Whittaker would become the 13th Doctor, after the current incarnation's "regeneration" in the annual "Doctor Who" Christmas special.