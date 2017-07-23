Workers are frequently told robots are coming for their jobs, while fast food employees are already starting to see automation creep into their places of employment. Along with kiosks popping up at McDonald's, diners in Japan have been treated to a sushi-making robot, while in California a robot flips burgers.

So with machines on the rise in restaurants, how has it impacted the consumer dining experience? Recently, CNBC tested a sit-down restaurant in Hong Kong where automation has taken over most of the tasks usually performed by servers. The goal was to see if a meal could be consumed with no human interaction.

Genki Sushi, a Japanese sushi chain expanding throughout Asia, is known for its conveyer belt style of food service, where customers can grab a roll passing by their table. That's nothing entirely new.

Yet lately, however, it's rolled out restaurants in which customers order customized dishes on a tablet. The food is delivered by an automated train which comes straight to your seat or booth.