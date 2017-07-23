This $200 'smart' doorbell will show you who (or what) is in front of your house at all times

This is the doorbell of the future Friday, 21 Jul 2017 | 4:00 PM ET | 01:38

The Ring Doorbell 2 is a $200 smart doorbell with a camera that lets you check in on your front door whenever you want.

I've been testing it for the past two weeks and, while there are a few things I don't like about it, it's great for anybody who wants to keep a watch over their front door without having to walk to it all the time -- people who work from home or get a lot of deliveries, for instance.

Let me tell you why.