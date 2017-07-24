Scaramucci must resist the spotlight to be effective, ex-White House communications chief says

Anthony Scaramucci will need to work 'behind the scenes' at White House: Burson-Marsteller CEO 2 Hours Ago | 05:25

Former financier Anthony Scaramucci can have a big impact as President Donald Trump's communications director but it may come with a cost, former White House Communications Director Don Baer told CNBC on Monday.

"He's going to need to be less of a high profile figure and go behind the scenes and do the work," said Baer, who served under former President Bill Clinton.

"But if what he's going to be doing is kind of traipsing around to different shows ... it's hard to do those sorts of things at the same time," Baer added in an interview on "Squawk Box."

White House press secretary Sean Spicerresigned Friday after opposing Trump's appointment of Scaramucci. Spicer said Scaramucci's appointment would create additional confusion and uncertainty engulfing the White House, The New York Times reported. Scaramucci, a longtime Trump backer, served on the transition team.

The 53-year-old Scaramucci started his career in finance at Goldman Sachs after graduating from Harvard Law School. (White House economic advisor Gary Cohn and Treasury Steve Mnuchin are also Goldman alums.)

In 2005, Scaramucci started SkyBridge Capital, a fund of funds for hedge funds. He also hosted the annual SkyBridge Alternatives (SALT) Conference.

In January, in anticipation of a Trump administration post, Scaramucci agreed to sell his stake in SkyBridge to RON Transatlantic Advisors and HNA Capital, a unit of China's HNA Group. The deal is expected to close this summer. Most recently, he was a senior vice president at the U.S. Export-Import Bank.

The latest West Wing shake-up comes as Trump suffers from low approval ratings and struggles to advance his legislative agenda. The president has blamed his own messengers and the "fake news" media.

The problem with the Trump administration is it has no sustained message and hasn't been effective in swaying opinions outside its base, said Baer, CEO of the public relations firm Burson-Marsteller.

"They haven't been very creative on how they reach out, nor have they been very inspirational at times," he added.

Baer said Scaramucci should help the administration focus on the American people.