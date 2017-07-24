Asia markets to open as dollar firms; oil jumps more than 1% overnight

As Asia markets open Tuesday, traders will be keeping an eye on the dollar, which appeared to firm after floundering for the past week amid greater uncertainty over the White House's ability to pass key policy proposals.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, edged slightly higher to trade at 93.977 after three straight sessions of declines. The dollar had wallowed at a 13-month low earlier in the week.
Against the yen, the greenback was mostly flat, fetching 111.16 yen at 6:46 a.m. HK/SIN.
National Australia Bank currency strategist Rodrigo Catril attributed the firmer dollar to the a better-than-expected PMI print stateside, but cautioned that U.S. politics could be a "big test" ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision expected Wednesday afternoon in the U.S.
"Opening the debate on repealing and replacing the Obamacare bill could be a positive for the U.S. dollar as it would improve the prospect for the Trump administration to get its infrastructure spending and tax reform agenda back on track," Catril said in a Tuesday note.