Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. His latest co-star, Apple's Siri voice assistant, is a relative newcomer to the big screen.

Johnson, a former wrestling superstar, teamed up with Apple for a new commercial which was released on Monday.

"The Rock x Siri Dominate The Day" sees Johnson hail a Lyft car, travel to Rome, take a selfie in space, and then turn up for a film shoot, all with the help of Apple's voice assistant on an iPhone 7.

Tapping into Johnson, who was the highest-paid actor in 2016, according to Forbes, shows just how serious the U.S. technology giant is about pushing its voice assistant. Siri has often been seen to be trailing Amazon's voice assistant Alexa and Google Assistant.

Johnson created buzz on social media on Sunday before the commercial was launched on Apple's YouTube channel on Monday.

Across his social media, Johnson is known for posting inspirational quotes and images, and touting the importance of a hard work ethic. It's something Apple was keen to tap into to show the extent of Siri's capabilities.

Apple has been recently talking up the potential of Siri in its products, particularly with the HomePod, a smart speaker that it unveiled in June. The HomePod has Siri built in and allows users to talk to it so it can carry out tasks.

"You should never, ever, under any circumstances, underestimate how much Dwayne Johnson can get done in a day with Siri. Follow the world's busiest actor and Siri as they dominate the day," Apple said in a caption accompanying the YouTube video.

Watch the full commercial below.