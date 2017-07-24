Installing microchips in employees is 'the right thing to do,' CEO says

Forget swiping a credit card or badge to buy food at work. One Wisconsin-based tech firm is offering to install rice-size microchips in its employees' hands.

Three Square Market will be the first firm in the U.S. to use the device, which was approved by the FDA in 2004, CEO Todd Westby told CNBC on Monday.

"We think it's the right thing to do for advancing innovation just like the driverless car basically did in recent months," he said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

The company, which provides technology for break-room markets or mini-market kiosks, is anticipating over 50 employees to be voluntarily chipped.

Westby said he and his family will be chipped, too.