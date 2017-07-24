Self-made billionaire Mark Cuban says learning to hustle as a kid helped him succeed

Self-made billionaire Mark Cuban, the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and former co-owner of Broadcast.com, credits learning to do one thing at an early age for his success over the years: his ability to hustle.

"I was hustling in everything I did," says Cuban at the OZY Festival this month. "Whatever it took, I was willing to do it."

The "Shark Tank" star, 58, says his upward trajectory began at age 12 when he asked his father for a new pair of basketball shoes. His father, surrounded by a group of his friends, scoffed and told Cuban that his current sneakers were fine.

Unhappy with that answer, Cuban continued to ask for new shoes. His father replied, "when you have your own job and you have your own money you can buy a pair of shoes."

One of his father's friends told Cuban that he could make some money from him by selling boxes of garbage bags, which Cuban accepted.

"My first business was going door to door selling garbage bags," says Cuban at the festival. "Who's going to say to no a 12-year-old kid, right?"

From there, he continued to hustle, which led to more lucrative opportunities: Cuban says he began collecting stamps, then started giving dance lessons and even opened a bar on the campus of Indiana University, all before he turned 21.