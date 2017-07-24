Saudi-led oil producers face 'mission impossible' as they patch up oil output deal

OPEC faces a wealth of challenges as it seeks to keep its deal to limit oil production alive for eight more months, analysts said Monday as oil ministers met in St. Petersburg to discuss the accord.

While the producers have done a better job of sticking to the deal than in the past, the accord may come under further stress as the months grind on, analysts said.

"Various producers will try to comply, but I think compliance will slip versus what has happened in the first half of this year," said Victor Shum, head of IHS Markit's oil market and downstream energy practice in Asia.

"It seems like OPEC really faces a mission impossible at this time, which is to try to tighten oil markets and to sustain oil prices," he told CNBC Asia on Monday.

OPEC was generally upbeat about the deal but acknowledged in a statement that some members had not entirely done their part. The cartel said it had "serious discussions" with those countries.