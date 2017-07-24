The 'clock is ticking' on Republican health-care legislation: Analyst

It's coming down to the wire for the Republican health-care bill, with President Donald Trump's push for action on Monday almost sounding like a "Hail Mary," analyst Ipsita Smolinski told CNBC.

Trump on Monday stepped up pressure on Senate Republicans to come up with a plan to overhaul the U.S. health-care system, saying they have "not done their job in ending the Obamacare nightmare."

"If this doesn't get done before the August recess, then really the calendar is running out," said Smolinski, managing director and health-care analyst at Capitol Street.



"The budget resolution ends Oct. 1, so you could come back in September and get this done but the clock is really ticking," she said in an interview with "Closing Bell" on Monday.

Senate Republican leaders are pushing for a vote Tuesday on a motion to proceed with a health-care bill, which would allow it to go up for debate and possible amendments. However, they have not made clear which plan they want to move forward on once they proceed with the proposal.

The Senate GOP's bill to repeal and replace Obamacare stalled out after not garnering enough support for passage. And its plan to simply repeal Obamacare and replace it during a two-year transition period also lacks support.

Smolinski said it looks like changes will have to be made for a plan to gain traction.

"A deal would have to come through in the coming days, whether it's additional Medicaid dollars or … something that would get some of those moderate senators who have expanded Medicaid to sign on."

— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.