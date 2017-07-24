    ×

    Watch Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi talk about Democrats' new economic platform

    Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers are scheduled to speak about their new economic platform.

    Their plan, "A Better Deal," is the Democrats response to President Donald Trump's criticism of Obama-era policies, as they hope to reconnect with working-class voters whose frustrations helped drive their support for Trump.

    — CNBC's Ylan Mui contributed to this report.

