25 companies where you can work remotely and part-time

Working 40 hours or more per week in an office isn't for everyone. If you're a student, a caretaker, semi-retired or simply want to have a more flexible schedule, part-time remote work can be a convenient way to make money.
Right now, there are a lot of options out there. FlexJobs, a remote jobs listing website, recently published its 2017 list of companies hiring the most remote roles from January through June, many of which are part-time.
The jobs range from student services coordinator to executive assistant and customer service representative, and most can be done using a phone and a computer with internet connection.
If you're looking for a flexible working arrangement, check out these 25 companies looking for part-time, remote workers:
1. Kaplan
Available jobs include: SAT tutor and student services associate
2. Active Network
Available jobs include: Customer service representative and reservation agent
3. K12
Available jobs include: Elementary school teacher and high school teacher
4. Grand Canyon University
Available jobs include: Adjunct sociology professor and reference librarian
5. Edmentum
Available jobs include: English teacher and customer success consultant