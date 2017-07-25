3 ways money can buy you happiness, according to science

Forget what you've heard in the past – money can indeed buy you happiness, say experts Michael Norton and Ashley Whillans.

"It's what you do with it," Norton, a Harvard Business School professor and co-author of "Happy Money: The Science of Smarter Spending," tells CNBC Make It.

"When you ask people the secret to happiness, they talk about living with purpose or having close relationships," says Norton. And while money can get in the way of that – if you work all the time at a job you hate, for example – spending money on things that foster those goals actually does increase well-being.

Here are three ways to buy happiness.