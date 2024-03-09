From Stanley Cups to snail mucin skin care—here’s the No. 1 way to keep viral TikTok products from draining your wallet

If you've spent any amount of time on social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, you're probably familiar with the seemingly endless stream of viral products popping up on your feed. And while something like a $45 Stanley Quencher cup or $25 bottle of COSRX Snail Mucin skin-care essence probably won't break the bank, regular, impulsive spending can seriously damage your finances if you're not careful.

Americans spend hundreds on social-media driven impulse buys

Americans spend around $754 a year on spur-of-the-moment purchases made on social media platforms, according to Bankrate's September survey, the latest available data. And that number skews even higher for younger generations of consumers. Gen Zers, defined as those between the ages of 18 and 26, spent an average of $844 on impulse buys and millennials, defined as those ages 27 to 42, spent an average of $1,016, per the survey. While you shouldn't feel bad for treating yourself every now and then, you should be aware of how those purchases may be impacting your long term financial stability. A budget of $1,000 or so may not feel like a lot, but it's more than the majority of Americans have on hand to cover an emergency expense, according to Bankrate.

How to get impulse spending under control