Shares of Caterpillar jump 5% on second quarter earnings beat

EPS: $1.49 per share vs. $1.26 per share expected, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue: $11.33 billion vs. $10.93 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters.

The construction machinery maker has been fending off a handful of legal matters, including an Internal Revenue Service investigation into profits earned by a Swiss subsidiary of Caterpillar.

In March, a law enforcement raid of company facilities in Peoria, Illinois sent the stock lower. Caterpillar said it was cooperating with the search as authorities exercised a search warrant.

Caterpillar previously said it is "vigorously contesting" $2 billion package of taxes and penalties proposed by the tax collecting agency. The company asserts that the transactions relevant to the investigation "complied with applicable tax laws and did not violate judicial doctrines."

Based on the information available at the time, Caterpillar said it believes the result will not have a "material adverse effect on [its] consolidated financial position, liquidity or results of operations."

In response to the IRS investigation, on March 16 Caterpillar tapped former Attorney General William Barr to help the company.

"I have asked Bill ... to take a fresh look at Caterpillar's disputes with the government," Chief Executive Jim Umpleby said in a statement.

Caterpillar is moving its Peoria headquarters to the Chicago area. But most of the 12,000 manufacturing jobs will stay in Peoria, Caterpillar said in April. The company says relocating will improve recruiting, and said it would shift 300 senior executives and staff to Chicago.

