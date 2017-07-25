Google tripled the number of $500,000 plus cloud deals in the last year

Google's cloud business closed three times more deals valued over $500,000 in the second quarter of 2017, than in the same period last year, the search giant's Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said on Monday.

Pichai made the comments on parent company Alphabet's second quarter earnings call, in which he gave the only indication of the performance of Google's cloud division since the company does not break out individual results.

"Google Cloud Platform, GCP, continues to experience impressive growth across products, sectors and geographies. And increasingly with large enterprise customers and regulated sectors," Pichai said.

"In Q2, the number of big deals we closed worth more than half a million dollars is three times what it was last year. Responding to the growth in existing and new customers around the world, we continue to invest in data centers to provide them the fastest most reliable service."

Google reported earnings that beat analyst expectations in the June quarter but were weighed down by a record $2.7 billion fine handed to it by European Union (EU) regulators last month.