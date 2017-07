Summertime is the perfect time to kick back with a relaxing cocktail -- one preferably made with everyone's favorite ingredient: chocolate. But to get that blend of alcohol and cocoa just right, you'll need proper guidance from someone who lives, breathes and eats chocolate.

So to help cool off these dog days of summer, we've enlisted the aid of Zoe's Chocolate head chocolatier and co-owner, Petros Tsoukatos, to walk us through the steps to making a sinfully delicious, 'Chocolatini.'