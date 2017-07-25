In Scaramucci, Wall Street finds an important White House ally

To be sure, there's been a little head-scratching. Some on the Street had anticipated seeing Scaramucci in a role more closely tied to finance, not running the White House's message machine.

"The fact is that the appointment to a lot of us is sort of puzzling," said Michael Cohn, chief investment strategist at Atlantis Asset Management, a boutique advisory and money management firm in New York. Cohn also has attended SALT on multiple occasions and has interacted with Scaramucci. "He's a very smart guy — intelligent, articulate per se. Maybe that'll play well."

On a sector level, analysts already are expecting Scaramucci to provide help to the banking sector, particularly at the top of the bracket. Jaret Seiberg at Cowen Washington Research Group expects that, among other things, the move will make it less of a possibility that a new version of the Glass-Steagall Act that separated commercial and investment banks will become a reality.

However, Seiberg cautions that Scaramucci will struggle to control a president who badly needs to focus on pushing through tax reform, infrastructure spending and raising the debt ceiling but instead seems preoccupied with battling his enemies on social media.

"The White House message might become a bit clearer, but it is not reasonable to expect anyone will be able to control the president's tweeting. And no one can solve the Russia mess. That is just going to have to play out," Seiberg said in a note.

"At this point, we believe the upside of having someone who understands financials in the White House outweighs the political problems it may cause," he added. "That said, we don't see how this advances the president's biggest legislative priorities."

While it's true that no one is likely to control Trump, Wall Street is hoping he has a communications director who at least can get him pointed in the right direction.

"With Scaramucci, Donald Trump gets someone who's loyal, who also has some media savvy and some connections to try to improve the relations with some of the media outlets," said Sal Arnuk, a principal at Themis Trading, which is also well known as an advocate for market reforms. "I don't think it's more complicated than that."

Wall Street will be watching whether he can turn those assets into success for the president. For Scaramucci's part, managing expectations will be as important as anything.

Speaking to a gaggle of reporters at the aforementioned New York event, Scaramucci, a former contributor for CNBC, expressed humility rather than gloating that he'd finally landed the administration position he coveted after agreeing to sell SkyBridge. And of course, that was before the OECD job turned into the communications post.

"I never had any interest in politics," he said, but later added, "I'm happy to serve if called upon to serve."