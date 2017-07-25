Lyft teams up with Taco Bell while Uber doubles down on McDonald's

Uber and Lyft want to help you satisfy your fast-food cravings faster 2 Hours Ago | 00:58

Uber and Lyft want to help you satisfy your fast-food cravings faster.

Lyft on Tuesday announced a partnership with Taco Bell, allowing people to add a Taco Bell stop their ride. They're calling it "Taco Mode."

The company is testing out "Taco Mode" as a pilot in Orange County, California from July 27 to 29 and again from August 3 to 5, between 9pm and 2am. It's offering free tacos and rides in a taco-themed car to those who choose to add on the Taco Bell trip to their Lyft ride.

The partnership also hints that Lyft may follow Uber into the food delivery space.

Uber, meanwhile, is expanding its partnership with McDonalds, which launched in June. People can now order McDonald's delivery through the UberEATS app.

UberEATS has been around since 2014, but McDonald's is the most popular brand they've partnered with thus far.

It's promoting the partnership with a "McDelivery" day on Wednesday, where users can get free BigMac onesies, Egg McMuffin hoodies and other themed clothing. McDonald's delivery through UberEATS is now available in 3,500 locations in the US and internationally in the U.K., Netherlands, Australia and Canada.