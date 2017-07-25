VISIT CNBC.COM

26-year-old self-made millionaire shares 2 tips for breaking into a new industry

You can come up with tons of excuses for not pursuing a new job, but according to Brian Wong, a 26-year-old entrepreneur and self-made millionaire, lack of experience shouldn't prevent you from making a career move.

Wong, CEO and co-founder of mobile advertising company Kiip, is the son of immigrants who worked as restaurant dishwashers after emigrating from Hong Kong to Canada. He skipped four years of school and at age 18 he co-founded Kiip, which has brought in more than $32 million in venture capital funding and landed clients like McDonald's and Pepsi.

Speaking at a panel event with CNBC Make It, Wong says young professionals shouldn't let fear stop them from doing something new. Here are his top two strategies:

1. Address your lack of experience

Whether you're talking to a manager in a job interview or networking with a potential contact, don't skim over the fact that your background isn't exactly what he or she might expect.

"If there's an issue, say 'I know it looks like I spent a bunch of time floating around different places, but listen there's a thing about me that I needed to figure out. And I finally figured it out.'"

Say what you want to do and how you plan to do it. Getting others to believe in you involves being honest and showing determination.

"Your goal should be to get people to invest in you, not your project," Wong writes in his book "The Cheat Code."

2. Demonstrate that you're already doing that type of work

Instead of waiting to find the right job title or chance to show your skills, take the initiative. For example, if you're trying to break into journalism, start writing on your own time, Wong says.

"No one needs to give you permission to do anything. Just do it yourself."

You could also pitch a new project at your current job that involves areas of the company you're interested in learning more about or uses skills you're looking to develop.

"Don't be afraid of what you can't do," he writes in his book. Instead, he writes, "Appreciate what you've got."

