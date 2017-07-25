26-year-old self-made millionaire shares 2 tips for breaking into a new industry

You can come up with tons of excuses for not pursuing a new job, but according to Brian Wong, a 26-year-old entrepreneur and self-made millionaire, lack of experience shouldn't prevent you from making a career move.

Wong, CEO and co-founder of mobile advertising company Kiip, is the son of immigrants who worked as restaurant dishwashers after emigrating from Hong Kong to Canada. He skipped four years of school and at age 18 he co-founded Kiip, which has brought in more than $32 million in venture capital funding and landed clients like McDonald's and Pepsi.

Speaking at a panel event with CNBC Make It, Wong says young professionals shouldn't let fear stop them from doing something new. Here are his top two strategies: