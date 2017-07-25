    ×

    If YouTube were a stock, it would be worth $75 billion, says leading Google analyst

    • Google's Youtube is worth at least $75 billion, leading tech analyst Victor Anthony says.
    • If it were a stock, that would make YouTube worth just more than five Twitters.
    • Google-parent Alphabet has a market cap of $661.8 billion.
    Aegis Capital's Victor Anthony: Long-term secular story for Google hasn't changed at all
    If Google's YouTube were a stock, it would be "worth at least $75 billion," leading tech analyst Victor Anthony told CNBC on Tuesday.

    To put that in perspective, social media company Twitter has a market value of $14.52 billion. That would make YouTube worth just over five Twitters.

    Google-parent Alphabet has a market capitalization of $661.8 billion.

    "People are using YouTube six minutes a day, monthly active users are growing rapidly from the data that I'm tracking. This site is becoming entrenched in similar ways that Facebook is part of our vernacular and daily usage," Anthony, an analyst at Aegis Capital, said on "Squawk on the Street."

    Anthony spoke after Alphabet's earnings report late Monday showed the company's revenue growth in the latest quarter was powered mainly by YouTube ads and mobile search ads. The stock was down about 3 percent Tuesday morning, trading around $968 per share, on revenue growth concerns.

    Alphabet has been adding new content as it races Facebook and traditional TV networks for a share of the surging market for digital video ads. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Monday that YouTube is seeing strong growth in emerging markets with mobile users and on "large screens."

    — CNBC's John Shinal contributed to this report.

