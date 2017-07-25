    ×

    Trump said Apple's Tim Cook 'promised' him he'd build three US factories, says report

    • President Donald Trump told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that Apple is moving forward with three big U.S. factories.
    • Apple has already said that it would start a $1 billion fund to promote advanced manufacturing jobs in the United States.
    • With its wide network of developers, Apple has already created two million jobs in the United States.
    Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers brief remarks as U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and White House Director of the Office of American Innovation and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner listen during a meeting of the American Technology Council in the State Dining Room of the White House June 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    President Donald Trump told The Wall Street Journal that Apple is moving forward with three big U.S. factories in an interview published on Tuesday.

    Apple CEO Tim Cook called Trump to share that the iPhone-maker would do more manufacturing domestically, Trump told the Journal.

    "I spoke to [Mr. Cook], he's promised me three big plants -- big, big, big," Trump reportedly said.

    Apple has already said that it would start a $1 billion fund to promote advanced manufacturing jobs in the United States. The company was not immediately available to comment on the report and did not comment to The Wall Street Journal.

    With its wide network of developers, Apple has already created two million jobs in the United States, according to Cook.

    Apple supplier Corning told CNBC last week that it would "immediately" invest $500 million and create 1,000 new jobs in the United States, but those jobs were related to medical devices. Fellow Apple supplier Foxconn has also eyed new U.S. plants for display panels, the Journal reported earlier this week.

    Still, U.S. manufacturing has proven tricky for Apple in the past, given the extensive electronics supply chains available in China. But Cook has long been Apple's supply chain expert, even before rising to CEO, and has been slightly more amenable to U.S. manufacturing than his predecessor.

    For more on the story, see the full article at WSJ.com

