S&P 500 hits record high on stronger-than-expected earnings

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher on Tuesday after a slew of major companies reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
The S&P 500 hit a record high shortly after the open, with financials and energy rising more than 1 percent to lead advancers. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77 points, with Caterpillar and McDonald's contributing the most gains. The Nasdaq composite lagged, trading 0.1 percent lower as tech stocks slipped.
Caterpillar posted bottom line results that topped estimates, sending its shares higher.
"This is what the market needs to hear from industrial names coming in strong," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "This is the earnings week."
General Motors and McDonald's also saw their shares climb after reporting quarterly results. However, 3M posted weaker-than-expected results, sending the stock down 6 percent. Shares of 3M shaved off 83 points from the Dow.
This is the busiest week of the earnings season, with approximately 180 S&P 500 components scheduled to report. Boeing, Coca-Cola, Facebook and Amazon are set to report later this week.
Wall Street also set its sights on the Federal Reserve, as the central bank kicked off a two-day monetary policy meeting. The Fed is largely expected to keep interest rates unchanged. However, investors will parse their statement for clues about the unwinding of their $4.5 trillion balance sheet.
"Stocks should keep pushing upward until the FOMC makes the unprecedented decision to pare its balance sheet, but the pace of the ascent should slow," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities.
"Those investors who have the ability to capture short term market movements should position themselves in anticipation of an extension of the rally while those who can only shift their portfolios in a manner similar to a tanker turning around in the Hudson River should start to tread more cautiously," Klein said.
In economic news, major metro area home prices rose 5.7 percent in May, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index. Consumer confidence data for July analyst expectations.
The benchmark 10-year note yield rose to trade at 2.309 percent, while the two-year yield hovered around 1.382 percent.