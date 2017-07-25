S&P 500 hits record high on stronger-than-expected earnings

The S&P 500 hit a record high shortly after the open, with financials and energy rising more than 1 percent to lead advancers. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77 points, with Caterpillar and McDonald's contributing the most gains. The Nasdaq composite lagged, trading 0.1 percent lower as tech stocks slipped.

Caterpillar posted bottom line results that topped estimates, sending its shares higher.

"This is what the market needs to hear from industrial names coming in strong," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "This is the earnings week."

General Motors and McDonald's also saw their shares climb after reporting quarterly results. However, 3M posted weaker-than-expected results, sending the stock down 6 percent. Shares of 3M shaved off 83 points from the Dow.

This is the busiest week of the earnings season, with approximately 180 S&P 500 components scheduled to report. Boeing, Coca-Cola, Facebook and Amazon are set to report later this week.