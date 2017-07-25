I hate spending money but pay $450 a year for a credit card—here's why

In general, I'm good with my money. I keep track of my purchases in a spreadsheet, set aside a generous chunk of my paycheck and refuse to spend money on things I don't truly need, like cable, Uber and Seamless.

I do, however, pay $450 a year for the Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card. And before you make any snap judgments, hear me out.

To me, and others, the steep annual fee is completely worth it. Here's why.

1. The travel credit slices the annual fee by more than half

For starters, the Sapphire Reserve offers a $300 annual travel credit reimbursement each calendar year. That essentially bumps the annual fee down to $150 a year if I spend at least $300 on travel related expenses a year, which I do anyways by flying home to North Carolina several times.

2. I haven't paid for a flight since October, thanks to the sign-up bonus

Spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months as a card holder earned me 100,000 bonus points, which is worth $1,500 if I redeem them for travel. That covers the $150 annual fee for 10 years — and that's if I never even swipe the card and therefore don't accumulate any more points.