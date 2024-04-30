40-year-old paid off $20,000 in credit card debt, then stopped using them completely: 'I was more than happy to cut them up'

After paying off around $20,000 in credit card debt six years ago, Shonnita Leslie hasn't used a credit card since.

"I was more than happy to cut them up," the 40-year-old tells CNBC Make It.

But she didn't always feel that way.

Growing up, Leslie's mom "loathed" credit cards, she says. Leslie began receiving credit card offers in the mail before she turned 18 and recalls her mom saying it was "inappropriate" for someone her age to have one. So, following her mom's advice, she didn't sign up for one during college. She worked during summer breaks and saved up money to cover her expenses, she says.

"[My mom] did a good job of making that stick at least until I graduated college," Leslie says. "Then I kind of went crazy."

Leslie got her first credit card after earning her master's degree in 2009, she says. Since she wasn't earning much money from her first job and most of her paycheck went toward necessities like rent, she initially used her credit card to buy work clothes.

However, she eventually began using it for more expensive purchases, such as flights to see friends who lived in different states. She also began opening retail credit cards, which tend to come with lower spending limits and higher interest rates than bank credit cards.

While Leslie recognized she would eventually need to clear her credit card debt, she didn't prioritize paying off her full balance each month, which caused her debt to skyrocket due to costly interest charges.

"I didn't have a real sense of what I was doing or what I was getting myself into," she says.