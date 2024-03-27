Here's how much credit card debt Americans have by age—and which generation owes the most

Americans collectively owe over $1 trillion in credit card debt. But one generation carries the most, on average: Gen X.

The average credit card balance for Gen Xers, defined at those between the ages of 43 and 58, rose to $9,123 in the third quarter of 2023, according to Experian's latest available data. That marks the highest average credit card balance of any generational cohort.

On an individual level, the overall average balance is around $6,501, per Experian's data. Other generations' credit card debt falls closer to that average or below.

Here's the average amount of credit card debt Americans hold by age as of the third quarter of 2023, according to Experian.