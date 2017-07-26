    ×

    Asia markets to open after Fed decision to hold rates steady; corporate earnings awaited

    • The Fed chose to keep rates unchanged at the end of a two-day policy meeting; the dollar sold off following the statement
    • A slew of Asian corporates will be announcing quarterly results through the day, including Samsung Electric, LG Electric, Nissan, Hang Lung Properties and OCBC

    Asia markets will open on Thursday following the Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged and ahead of a slew of corporate earnings.

    The Federal Reserve chose to hold interest rates steady at the end the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting Wednesday. While the Fed laid the groundwork to soon begin winding down its massive stimulus program, investors honed in on the committee's choice of language on when the move to trim the central bank's balance sheet would kick off.

    Normalization of the balance sheet would be implemented "relatively soon," the post meeting statement noted. This was a slight tweak compared to the Fed's use of "this year" after the June meeting.

    The dollar sold off in reaction to the statement. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. note against a basket of six major currencies, traded as low as 93.370 in the overnight session after trading around the 94 handle earlier in the session. Against the Japanese currency, the greenback fetched 111.14 yen at 6:47 a.m. HK/SIN.

    Yields of the 10-year Treasury bill also edged down following the news. The 10-year yield last stood at 2.29 percent after trading at an overnight high of 2.336 percent, according to the National Australia Bank.

    Back in Asia, futures pointed to a slightly lower open for Japanese equities. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were off 0.1 percent at 20,030 and Osaka futures were 0.15 percent lower compared to the benchmark index's last close of 20,050.16.

    In Australia, SPI futures were down 1.03 percent at 5,717 against the S&P/ASX 200's Wednesday close of 5,776.625.

    On Wall Street, equities were mostly higher at the close on the back of solid corporate results. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.45 percent, or 97.58 points, to close at a record 21,711.01, the S&P 500 edged up 0.03 percent, or 0.7 points, to end at 2,447.83 and the Nasdaq gained 0.16 percent, or 10.57 points, to finish the session at 6,422.75.

    On the energy front, oil prices extended gains overnight to trade at their highest levels in almost two months. The rise in prices came on the back of a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude inventories, which was reported Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

    Brent crude rose 1.5 percent to settle at $50.97 a barrel and U.S. crude gained 1.8 percent to settle at $48.75 a barrel.

    A slew of corporate earnings are expected on Thursday, including Japan's Nissan and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Hong Kong's Hang Lung Properties, South Korea's Samsung Electric and LG Electric, and Singapore's OCBC.

    On the economic calendar, China industrial profits for June were expected at about 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

    — CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

