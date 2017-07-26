Asia markets to open after Fed decision to hold rates steady; corporate earnings awaited

Asia markets will open on Thursday following the Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged and ahead of a slew of corporate earnings.

The Federal Reserve chose to hold interest rates steady at the end the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting Wednesday. While the Fed laid the groundwork to soon begin winding down its massive stimulus program, investors honed in on the committee's choice of language on when the move to trim the central bank's balance sheet would kick off.

Normalization of the balance sheet would be implemented "relatively soon," the post meeting statement noted. This was a slight tweak compared to the Fed's use of "this year" after the June meeting.

The dollar sold off in reaction to the statement. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. note against a basket of six major currencies, traded as low as 93.370 in the overnight session after trading around the 94 handle earlier in the session. Against the Japanese currency, the greenback fetched 111.14 yen at 6:47 a.m. HK/SIN.

Yields of the 10-year Treasury bill also edged down following the news. The 10-year yield last stood at 2.29 percent after trading at an overnight high of 2.336 percent, according to the National Australia Bank.