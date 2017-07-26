Birkenstock CEO slams Amazon's new buying program as an 'assault on decency'

In a blistering email to its resellers, Birkenstock CEO Dave Kahan slammed Amazon's new inventory buying program, calling it an "assault on decency."

The email, which was obtained by The Washington Post, shows Kahan calling Amazon's latest act a "pathetic" attempt at creating a backchannel to sell products not currently approved for sold on its site.

"Amazon can't get Birkenstock by legitimate means so why not dangle a carrot in front of retailers who can make a quick buck," Kahan wrote in the email.

The issue at stake is a new program Amazon rolled out recently where it offered to buy products at full price from third-party merchants, then sell them to consumers across the globe. As CNBC reported last week, Amazon is approaching third party merchants who hold products made by brands that have declined to distribute through Amazon.