US Treasurys higher as bond investors look to Fed meeting

The FOMC is set to begin the second day of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, where the U.S. central bank is expected to continue to examine the state of the U.S. economy, and talk about what they should do next when it comes to strategy, their balance sheet and interest rates.

The U.S. central bank is set to publish its decision in a statement at 2 p.m. ET.

Aside from the FOMC decision, mortgage applications data is set to come out at 7.00 a.m. ET, followed by new home sales at 10.00 a.m. ET.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $34 billion in five-year notes and $15 billion in two-year floating-rate notes (FRNs).

Looking to politics, a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed to acquire the 60 votes it needed to be approved, with only 43 voting in favor, according to Reuters. 57 voted against the measure on Tuesday night.

On the oil front, prices traded higher, on expectations of a drawdown in U.S. stocks while an uptick in shale oil production showed signs of decelerating.