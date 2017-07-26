    ×

    Cramer's lightning round: The bull market is great for this stock

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Charles Schwab: "I want you to keep [your position]. Look, we're in a bull market and rates are going up and that is really good for Schwab. Period, end of story."

    SAP SE: "I like SAP very much. I think they had a good quarter. Not as good as Oracle, and not as good as Salesforce, but it was good."

    Air Transport Services Group: "I like the air transport business."

    General Electric: "Well, if you buy it down here, it's OK. I mean, it's just been a terrible stock. I mean, talk about a place – the address is the House of Pain. That said, they've got a new CEO coming in. Let's sit down with him, with [CEO John] Flannery, and see what he has to say and then we'll make a judgment."

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of General Electric.

