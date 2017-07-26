US earnings week in full swing as Boeing, Coca-Cola, Facebook report; Fed decision expected

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wednesday, as investors get ready for another batch of major earnings while awaiting a statement by the Federal Reserve.

Boeing, Coca-Cola, Ford, GlaxoSmithKline, Hershey, Whole Foods, Facebook and PayPal are some of the major names set to release earnings.

Bloomin' Brands, Imax, Six Flags, Gilead Sciences, Samsung Electronics, Discover Financial, and Buffalo Wild Wings are also expected to publish reports.

On the central bank front, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to begin the second day of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, where the U.S. central bank is expected to continue to examine the state of the U.S. economy, and talk about what they should do next when it comes to strategy, their balance sheet and interest rates.

The U.S. central bank is set to publish its statement at 2 p.m. ET.

Aside from the FOMC decision, mortgage applications data is set to come out at 7.00 a.m. ET, followed by new home sales at 10.00 a.m. ET.

On Tuesday night, a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed to acquire the 60 votes it needed to be approved, with only 43 voting in favor, according to Reuters. 57 voted against the measure.