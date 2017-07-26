    ×

    US Markets

    US earnings week in full swing as Boeing, Coca-Cola, Facebook report; Fed decision expected

    Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wednesday, as investors get ready for another batch of major earnings while awaiting a statement by the Federal Reserve.

    Boeing, Coca-Cola, Ford, GlaxoSmithKline, Hershey, Whole Foods, Facebook and PayPal are some of the major names set to release earnings.

    Bloomin' Brands, Imax, Six Flags, Gilead Sciences, Samsung Electronics, Discover Financial, and Buffalo Wild Wings are also expected to publish reports.

    On the central bank front, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to begin the second day of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, where the U.S. central bank is expected to continue to examine the state of the U.S. economy, and talk about what they should do next when it comes to strategy, their balance sheet and interest rates.

    The U.S. central bank is set to publish its statement at 2 p.m. ET.

    Aside from the FOMC decision, mortgage applications data is set to come out at 7.00 a.m. ET, followed by new home sales at 10.00 a.m. ET.

    On Tuesday night, a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed to acquire the 60 votes it needed to be approved, with only 43 voting in favor, according to Reuters. 57 voted against the measure.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    In the commodities space, prices posted solid gains during trade, on expectations of a drawdown in U.S. stocks while an uptick in shale oil production showed signs of decelerating.

    At 4.50 a.m. ET on Wednesday, oil prices traded higher with U.S. crude hovering around $48.27, while Brent stood around $50.50 per barrel.

    In Europe, bourses were trading in the black in morning trade, while Asia-Pacific markets finished trade on a relatively mixed to positive note. In the previous session, U.S. stocks ended trade on a positive note.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---