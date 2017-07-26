Elon Musk reveals his Boring Company elevator to take cars into an underground tunnel network

Billionaire Elon Musk has revealed the next step for his Boring Company tunneling start-up: an elevator.

Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, came up with the idea of the Boring Company in December after he tweeted that traffic was driving him "nuts". His vision is to build a series of tunnels underground that will be able to ferry people and cars without traffic jams. The car isn't actually being driven in the tunnels. Instead, it sits on a pod which carries it through the network.

But in order to go underground, a car will need an elevator. Last month, Musk said that the first elevator is nearly fully operational and on Wednesday via Instagram, he showed off the concept, with a Tesla car (of course).

The car drives onto a surface which is then lowered into the tunnel to join the network of tunnels.