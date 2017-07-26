    ×

    Elon Musk reveals his Boring Company elevator to take cars into an underground tunnel network

    Billionaire Elon Musk has revealed the next step for his Boring Company tunneling start-up: an elevator.

    Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, came up with the idea of the Boring Company in December after he tweeted that traffic was driving him "nuts". His vision is to build a series of tunnels underground that will be able to ferry people and cars without traffic jams. The car isn't actually being driven in the tunnels. Instead, it sits on a pod which carries it through the network.

    But in order to go underground, a car will need an elevator. Last month, Musk said that the first elevator is nearly fully operational and on Wednesday via Instagram, he showed off the concept, with a Tesla car (of course).

    The car drives onto a surface which is then lowered into the tunnel to join the network of tunnels.

    Testing The Boring Company car elevator

    Earlier this month, Musk said that he had received "verbal" government approval to begin building an underground Hyperloop, which is a high-speed network of tunnels. The system will supposedly allow people to get from New York to Washington, D.C. in 29 minutes.

    In May, the Boring Company released images of the passenger pods that would be in the tunnels.

