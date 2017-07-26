Facebook reports better-than-expected sales and profit growth

Facebook reported a much-higher quarterly profit, driven by surging sales of mobile video ads, as its advertising revenue grew at more than twice the rate of larger rival Google.

Here are the key second-quarter metrics:

EPS: $1.32 vs. $1.13 expected, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $9.32 billion vs. $9.2 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters

Mobile ad revenue: $8 billion vs. $7.68 billion expected, according to StreetAccount

Monthly users (MAUs): 2.01 billion vs. 1.98 billion expected, according to StreetAccount

Capital expenditures: $1.44 billion vs. $1.73 billion expected, according to StreetAccount

Facebook has been adding more video and display ads to the mobile version of its app as more consumers access the internet via their smartphones. The company is expected to add short TV-like programming soon.

"We are making some early investments to create episodic content," Facebook Chief Operating Officer told CNBC in an interview.

Mobile ad sales now provide most of Facebook's revenue and hit $8 billion for the quarter, more than analysts expected.

"As content consumption changes, online marketers are saying, 'I want to reach consumers wherever they are, whatever device they're using," said David Staas, president of NinthDecimal, which provides location data and other digital marketing tools to 250 ad agencies, brand advertisers and media companies.

"Facebook is well-positioned" to take advantage of the trend, Staas told CNBC in a phone interview.

The market for digital video (not including traditional TV ads) is projected to rise 19 percent this year to $11.7 billion, according to data from the research firm eMarketer, cited in a May report from the Interactive Advertising Bureau.

Facebook's revenue growth rate is twice that of Alphabet unit Google, its larger rival in the online ad market, which earlier this week reported ad sales growth of 19 percent for the second quarter.

Capital expenditures rose 45 percent to $1.44 billion, less than expected, the company said in its report.

The company is building more data centers to handle more video traffic on its websites.

"We remain very solidly in investment mode...to take advantage of opportunities," Sandberg told CNBC.

Still, total expenses rose just 33 percent from a year ago.

Facebook shares were little changed after the report. The stock is up more than 40 percent this year, more than twice the gain of the Nasdaq Composite Index.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.