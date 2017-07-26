Senate Republicans need to aim for the "lowest common denominator" to keep the Obamacare repeal and replacement drive alive, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price told CNBC on Wednesday.

"What gets us to 50 votes so that we can move forward on a health-care reform legislation ... that's what needs to happen. And that status quo isn't working out for folks out there in the real world," he said on "Squawk Box."

"Legislation is one step at a time. And so we'll see what the next step is and move on from there," said Price, who was a champion of the GOP opposition to President Barack Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act when he was a congressman from Georgia.