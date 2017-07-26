Sec of State Rex Tillerson, reportedly looking to exit, says 'I'm not going anywhere'

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday appeared to tamp down reports that he could leave his post by year end.

"I'm not going anywhere," Tillerson said on Wednesday after being questioned about his commitment to staying in his position. Asked how long he plans to stay, he said, "As long as the president lets me."

Tillerson's friends outside Washington D.C. say he plans to stay at the State Department through the holidays so he can walk away with a year in the cabinet under his belt, CNN reported Monday. But others told the network Tillerson could leave sooner.

The former Exxon Mobil CEO has been frustrated by State Department staffing issues and policy differences with President Donald Trump, and considers Trump's public criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions unprofessional, several sources told CNN.