Trump says his administration will block transgender people from serving in the military

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his administration will block transgender people from serving in the American military.

Trump's pronouncement reverses an Obama administration policy announced last year.

In Wednesday morning tweets, Trump said that the U.S. military "will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military." He contended that the military "cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

In a tweet responding to Trump, the American Civil Liberties Union said that "thousands of trans service-members on the front lines deserve better from their commander-in-chief."

Obama administration Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban on transgender people serving in the military last year, allowing them to serve openly. His Defense Department set out guidelines for transgender individuals enlisting, but the Trump administration had delayed implementing them.



It is unclear how Trump's policy will affect current transgender service members. Rand Corp., one of the outside groups that Obama's Defense Department consulted on the policy, estimates that 1,320 to 6,630 transgender people are in active military service.

Trump partly cited costs in his tweets explaining his decision Wednesday. That same Rand report estimated that health-care costs for transgender personnel would increase by between $2.4 million to $8.4 million annually, "representing a 0.04- to 0.13 percent increase in active-component" health-care costs.

Trump requested a $639.1 billion Defense budget for fiscal 2018.

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.