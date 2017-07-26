    ×

    Politics

    Two congressmen suggest Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods doesn't violate antitrust laws

    Rep. Darrell Issa
    Getty Images
    Rep. Darrell Issa

    Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods does not violate antitrust laws, two congressmen suggested on CNBC's "Power Lunch" Wednesday.

    Rep. Jared Polis, a Democrat from Colorado, dismissed the idea that Democrats want to hold hearings on the deal, because as the minority party they don't control that decision.

    "Of course I think both Democrats and Republicans believe in antitrust, and they also believe with the development of new technologies we should update what antitrust means in a digital era," Polis said.

    Rep. Darrell Issa, a Republican from California, echoed Polis. He said antitrust laws are in place to ensure there aren't barriers to entry, and that Amazon is "still a relatively small player" in the grocery market. Plus, other companies still have an opportunity to launch home-delivery efforts, he said.

    Polis and Issa are helping lead this year's Start-Up Day Across America.

    "By really nurturing and helping capital formation and issues around startup companies, we're encouraging the creation of tomorrow's great success stories," Polis said.