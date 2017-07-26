Dow rises 100 points, hits record high as Boeing and other companies post strong earnings

Dow-component Boeing posted earnings per share of $2.55, topping Wall Street estimates. The company's sales came in below expectations but the firm raised its full-year earnings guidance to a range of $9.80-$10.

"About the only negative for BA in 2Q was a modest revenue miss of 1.3% vs. our projection," Drexel Hamilton analyst Pete Skibitski said in a note. "Aside from that, margins beat strongly at both Commercial and Defense."

Coca-Cola and Ford also posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

Earnings season has been strong thus far. With 34 percent of S&P 500 components having reported as of Wednesday morning, 78 percent have beaten expectations on the bottom line and 73 percent have topped on sales, according to data from The Earnings Scout.

Kim Forrest, senior equity analyst at Fort Pitt Capital, said she expects companies to continue reporting strong quarterly results this season. "The results are showing the economy continues to improve, so I would expect these types of results to continue."

Equities came into Wednesday's session having posted solid gains on Tuesday. The S&P and the Nasdaq posted record intraday and closing highs.