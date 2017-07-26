    ×

    Dow rises 100 points, hits record high as Boeing and other companies post strong earnings

    • Dow-component Boeing posted earnings per share of $2.55, topping Wall Street estimates.
    • Coca-Cola and Ford also posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
    U.S. stocks traded higher as more companies continue to report strong quarterly results.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 114 points to hit a record high. Boeing contributed the most gains on the 30-stock index. The S&P 500 also hit a record, rising 0.1 percent as telecommunications led advancers. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.3 percent and also notched an all-time high.

    Dow-component Boeing posted earnings per share of $2.55, topping Wall Street estimates. The company's sales came in below expectations but the firm raised its full-year earnings guidance to a range of $9.80-$10.

    "About the only negative for BA in 2Q was a modest revenue miss of 1.3% vs. our projection," Drexel Hamilton analyst Pete Skibitski said in a note. "Aside from that, margins beat strongly at both Commercial and Defense."

    Coca-Cola and Ford also posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

    Earnings season has been strong thus far. With 34 percent of S&P 500 components having reported as of Wednesday morning, 78 percent have beaten expectations on the bottom line and 73 percent have topped on sales, according to data from The Earnings Scout.

    Kim Forrest, senior equity analyst at Fort Pitt Capital, said she expects companies to continue reporting strong quarterly results this season. "The results are showing the economy continues to improve, so I would expect these types of results to continue."

    Equities came into Wednesday's session having posted solid gains on Tuesday. The S&P and the Nasdaq posted record intraday and closing highs.

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.
    "We expect one more push higher before a pullback develops, noting that short-term overbought conditions are now being enhanced," said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG, in a note. "There is just over 1% upside to our measured move projection of 2507 [on the S&P 500], after which we are looking for a pullback to the 50-day moving average."

    Wall Street also braced itself for a monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is largely expected to keep monetary policy unchanged, but investors will look for clues about the central bank's next move.

    In economic news, mortgage applications rose just 0.4 percent seasonally adjusted compared with the previous week. New home sales rose 0.8 percent in June.

    Treasury yields traded mixed. The short-term two-year yield slipped to 1.387 percent and the benchmark 10-year yield traded flat at 2.328 percent.

    In commodities, U.S. crude for September delivery rose 1 percent to $48.37 a barrel as investors bet on bullish inventories data. The Energy Information Administration is set to release its weekly inventories report at 10:30 a.m. ET.

