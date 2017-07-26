You will soon be able to search eBay using a mobile phone snap or social media web link

Online auction seller eBay has announced new ways for shoppers to search through its catalogue by combining artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning with photos and social media.

Two new features called Image Search and Find it On eBay will be available from the Fall on mobile devices.

Image Search will allow users to take a photo or use a saved image of an item they want to buy and eBay's app will search for listings that are visually similar.

By combining this with machine learning, the feature's image recognition will improve over time and be able to find better and more accurate results.

"By applying machine learning technology, eBay can deliver a fast and reliable shopping experience backed by one of the world's largest commerce data sets," said Mohan Patt, vice president of buyer experience at eBay, in a press release on Wednesday.

The other feature is Find It On eBay. This allows users on any website or social media platform such as Pinterest to share the URL web link with eBay and the app will search for listings of the product in the image.