Ever since internet business has been a thing, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has shown the world how to do it. Now Amazon's pending $13.7 billion deal to buy grocer Whole Foods Market promises to take Bezos' e-commerce evangelism to a new level. Amazon keeps making tangential moves that add to the mystery, such as a trademark registration for a meal-delivery system.

Lots of theories about the deal already have emerged, and they have implications for all businesses' survival in the Amazon era. The theories just haven't come from Amazon itself. The company's Thursday earnings call will be the first chance for analysts to ask Amazon about it — though probably not Bezos directly. The last time Bezos was on an earnings call himself was in 2009. And with Amazon shares going up on the day the deal was announced by roughly the same amount as the $14 billion deal price, there's probably not much incentive for Bezos to make a guest appearance on the call to defend the acquisition — the market has already bought it, even if it doesn't yet understand it.

Here are five big ideas that may be aired with Amazon executives on earnings day that speak to a master plan for Amazon in the supermarket sector — and the lessons that can be gleaned from the online retailer's bold move.