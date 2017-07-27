Here's what to expect from Amazon's earnings today

Wall Street sees Amazon posting a decline in profit compared with last year when it reports second-quarter results Thursday, as the company continues to invest in new areas like video, hardware devices and international expansion.

Amazon is expected to report second-quarter profit of $1.41 per share, down from the $1.78 per share reported a year ago, according to FactSet.

Revenue is projected to come in at $37.2 billion, up 22 percent from last year's $30.4 billion. The company forecast revenue in the range of $35.25 billion to $37.75 billion.

These are the most important questions Amazon may have to address during the earnings call: