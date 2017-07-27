Chin up, America: You're financially happier than you've been in more than a decade.

The latest results of the American Institute of CPA's Personal Financial Satisfaction Index, released today, show that investment gains, a strong job market and low inflation have driven the good vibes to their highest level since peaking in the fourth quarter of 2006.

"People are feeling more comfortable with where they are financially," said Leonard Wright, a CPA who serves on a credentialing committee for the AICPA and helped interpret the data.