White House's Scaramucci calls airing of financial form a 'felony,' then removes post

The New York Times reported that Scaramucci, responding to a question, justified his belief that the report was leaked illegally, saying "they aren't in process yet." But he "did not respond further" after being informed that his form could be released on July 23, the Times said.
Political watchers were also intrigued by the fact that Scaramucci tagged Reince Priebus, President Donald Trump's chief of staff, in his tweet.
Priebus has been floated as a key target in an alleged shake-up of Trump's core team. The president, under pressure from the ongoing Russia investigations, gave his chief of staff a July 4 deadline to clean up the White House, Politico reported in June.
Responding to a news article saying "Scaramucci appears to want Priebus investigated by FBI," the communications director said the original message was intended to be a "public notice to leakers that all [senior administration] officials are helping to end illegal leaks."
At a press briefing last week, Scaramucci, a former CNBC contributor, said he had no friction with Priebus, who reportedly wasn't aware of Scaramucci's appointment before the news was made public.
