White House's Scaramucci calls airing of financial form a 'felony,' then removes post

Late on Wednesday, Politico reported findings from the former hedge fund star's disclosure, noting that the 53 year-old had earned $4.9 million from his ownership stake in SkyBridge Capital and more than $5 million in salary between January 2016 and the end of June this year.

The disclosure form, which was filed with the Office of Government Ethics, hadn't been previously reported, Politico said. It's not clear how Politico obtained the document.

"In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45," he said in the message.

Scaramucci's post was removed shortly after it began to garner attention online.

Many immediately responded to the post by saying that financial disclosure forms were not classified information, suggesting the "felony" label was unnecessary.

Individuals wanting to access financial disclosures for White House officials must fill out an online form. The White House stipulates that any use of a disclosure for any commercial purposes, "other than by news and communications media for dissemination to the general public," is unlawful.