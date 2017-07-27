Asia to open amid firmer dollar as investors await corporate earnings

A firming dollar will set the stage as Asia markets open for trade Friday following solid U.S. economic data, and investors will be looking ahead to more corporate earnings due during the session.

The greenback firmed on the back of better-than-expected U.S. durable goods orders for the month of June. A measure of orders for U.S.-made capital goods, the rise in orders last month was the fifth consecutive monthly increase in the metric.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, stood at 93.914 at 6:39 a.m. HK/SIN, up from an overnight low of 93.152, but off a session high of 94.103. The greenback also firmed against the Japanese currency, to fetch 111.20 yen, compared to levels around the 111.1 handle seen since the middle of last week.

Uncertainty over the Trump administration's ability to push through proposed policies after the Republican health care bill fell through has weighed on the U.S. currency for the past few weeks. A slight change in the Federal Reserve's language in a statement released at the end of the Federal Market Open Committee meeting saw the dollar fall to its lowest point in more than a year on Wednesday.

More recently, the Republican plan to introduce a border adjustment tax was abandoned after GOP leaders acknowledged the "many unknowns associated" with the policy in a statement Thursday.