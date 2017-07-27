AWS revenue grows 42% to $4.10 billion

Amazon on Thursday reported its Amazon Web Services public cloud generated $916 million in operating income on $4.10 billion in revenue in the second quarter of this year.

Revenue for the AWS business increased by 42 percent year over year, higher than analysts' expectations according to FactSet.

Analysts had expected $1.01 billion in operating income from AWS, based on revenue of $4.08 billion, implying 41 percent in revenue growth year over year.

Amazon stock is down slightly after hours on an earnings miss.