Comcast's vast array of properties — including NBCUniversal content, cable subscribers, wireless service, theme parks, and Universal Studios films — have faced a changing media landscape over the past few years.

As many as 64 percent of all U.S. households have a subscription video on-demand service from providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu, up from 47 percent in 2014, according to one estimate from Leichtman Research Group. Netflix's latest earnings reflected that jump, with the company adding 5.2 million total memberships, blowing away Wall Street's estimates of 3.23 million during a historically weak quarter.

AT&T, meanwhile, has proposed a merger with Time Warner while Verizon has acquired Yahoo. Companies like Facebook and Apple are also said to be dabbling in original content.

Nonetheless, Comcast thrived over the past year on the back of live events like the Rio Olympics, posting the best video customer results in a decade in 2016. Comcast's Class A shares were up about 17 percent over the past year as of Wednesday's close, better than AT&T, which has seen shares fall more than 10 percent despite posting better-than-expected second quarter earnings this week.

NBCUniversal investments in Hulu and Snap have pushed the company into newer content areas. Comcast also announced in May a partnership with Charter on wireless.

"We launched our fantastic new xFi experience for in-home broadband during the quarter, the latest example of our culture of innovation and continued focus on developing differentiated products and services for our customers," CEO Brian Roberts said in a statement. "Our teams continue to execute incredibly well and I am excited about the opportunities ahead for Comcast NBCUniversal."

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.