Early movers: CMCSA, TWTR, VZ, PG, LUV, DNKN & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Comcast – The NBCUniversal parent reported second-quarter profit of 52 cents per share, 4 cents above estimates, with revenue also beating forecasts. The biggest jump in revenue came from the company's film unit, with a nearly 60 percent increase over a year earlier.

Twitter – Twitter reported adjusted quarterly profit of 12 cents per share, 7 cents above estimates, while revenue was above analyst forecasts as well. However, user numbers were flat compared to expectations for some growth

Verizon – Verizon matched forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of 96 cents per share, although revenue beat. Verizon added 633,000 wireless retail customers during the quarter.

Procter & Gamble – The consumer products giant reported adjusted quarterly profit of 85 cents per share, beating estimates of 78 cents, with revenue slightly above forecasts. The bottom line was helped by cost cutting measures.

Southwest Airlines – The airline reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.24 per share, 4 cents above estimates, while revenue also beat forecasts on an improved fare environment and a record load factor.

Dunkin' Brands – The restaurant operator came in 2 cents above estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 64 cents per share, though revenue was below forecasts. It also gave a full-year forecast that falls largely below analyst projections. Results were hurt by a sales decline at the company's Baskin-Robbins business.

Facebook – Facebook reported quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, 19 cents above estimates, with the social media giant's revenue also beating forecasts. Facebook's results were boosted by greater advertising revenue for its mobile app.

Gilead Sciences – Gilead beat estimates by 41 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.56 per share, and the drugmaker's revenue easily surpassed estimates. Sales of its hepatitis C drugs did decline, but came in above Street forecasts as well. Gilead raised its full-year sales outlook.

PayPal – PayPal came in 3 cents ahead of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 46 cents per share, with revenue scoring a slight beat. The digital payments provider also raised its full-year guidance as the number of users and transaction volumes increase.

Buffalo Wild Wings – The company fell well short of the $1.05 consensus EPS estimate for its latest quarter with adjusted profit of 66 cents per share, and the restaurant chain's revenue missed as well. The company cited high chicken wing costs, increased operating expenses, and lower than expected same-store sales.

Discover Financial – Discover reported quarterly profit of $1.40 per share, 5 cents below estimates, although the credit card provider did see revenue come in very slightly above forecasts. Discover saw a jump in loans and deposits, but also saw credit card delinquency rates rise.

Whirlpool – Whirlpool fell 19 cents short of consensus forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.35 per share, although the appliance maker's revenue was in line with estimates. Whirlpool's results were hurt by a decline in the Europe, Middle East & Africa region, as well as currency issues. The company also lowered its full-year earnings guidance.

HP Inc. – HP announced the Hewlett-Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman has stepped down from the computer and printer maker's board of directors. Whitman had been chair of HP since the company and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise were split from the former Hewlett-Packard in late 2015.

Nestle – Nestle trimmed its full-year 2017 sales outlook, as healthier eating trends hurt the food and candy maker.

AstraZeneca – The drugmaker's shares remained pressured after an experimental treatment for advanced lung cancer failed to help patients as much as expected in a trial.

Royal Dutch Shell – Shell reported that its second-quarter profit more than tripled from a year ago, as oil prices rose and its refining operations performed well.

Anheuser-Busch InBev – Anheuser-Busch saw profits rise over a year ago, although they fell slightly shy of analyst forecasts. The beer brewer's bottom line was helped by improved sales in China, Mexico, and South Africa.

McDonald's – McDonald's issued a statement in China reassuring customers about the safety and cleanliness of its ice cream machines. That came in response to U.S. reports and pictures allegedly showing a mold-covered ice cream maker at a restaurant.

Amazon.com – Amazon launched its Prime Now two-hour delivery service in Singapore, taking on rival Alibaba head-on in that market. Separately, Amazon has started a secret project aimed at opportunities in health care including electronic medical records and so-called "telemedicine."

Discovery Communications — Discovery is now in the lead to buy Scripps Networks according to multiple reports, which say Viacom is now out of the running.

Diageo – Diageo reported improved earnings and raised its profit margin targets, after the spirits maker saw sales growth across all its major global markets.