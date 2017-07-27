European markets open slightly lower; Deutsche Bank, Bayer, Shell report earnings

The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it could be ready as soon as September to start steadily shrinking its holdings of more than $4 trillion in bonds. The U.S. central bank also maintained its benchmark lending rate and suggested it was on course to stick to its slow path of monetary tightening.

On the earnings front, Germany's flagship lender Deutsche Bank reported a surprise surge in profits for the second quarter of 2017, beating market estimates and doubling its pre-tax profit figure from last year. However, CEO Jon Cryan said revenues were "not as universally strong as we would have liked."



Bayer, which is in the process of taking over U.S. firm Monsanto, slashed its outlook for operating profit growth in 2017.

Britain's Diageo posted higher full-year sales and profits on Thursday, saying productivity initiatives beat expectations.



Europe's largest oil firm Royal Dutch Shell surpassed analyst expectations, reporting revenue of $72.13 billion in the second quarter of 2017. The oil and gas giant said it had been supported by its refining and chemicals business.



Elsewhere, the U.K.'s International Trade Secretary Liam Fox continues his visit to Mexico as part of Britain's ongoing efforts to secure its trading future outside of the European Union.