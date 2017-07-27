Farmers fear Trump's tough trade rhetoric may color NAFTA talks, push for change

With talks to revise NAFTA around the corner, there's a worry earlier heated rhetoric from Washington may work against U.S. food and agriculture producers.

At the same time, some ag executives claim parts of the industry are "under assault" due to unfair competition under the North American Free Trade Agreement. They want a modernized trade pact to fix such abuses, such as Mexico's "dumping" of certain specialty crops.

Indeed, President Donald Trump has been vocal too about Canada's "unfair" dairy industry and also picked a bone with Mexico by threatening a border tax to pay for a big new wall. Mexican leaders, meanwhile, have threatened they may look elsewhere for ag products such as corn and may be prepared to act as early as next month.

The first round of talks between Canada, Mexico and the U.S. to revise NAFTA are scheduled to begin Aug. 16 in Washington.