Chinese tech giant Huawei sees 15% revenue jump in first half

Huawei, the world's third-largest smartphone vendor by shipment, said that its consumer business group saw sales revenue for the first six months ending in June grow by 36.2 percent on-year to 105.4 billion yuan ($15.65 billion).

Its smartphone shipment rose 20.6 percent on-year to 73.01 million. In May, a report from Gartner said Huawei had about 9 percent of the global market share in the first quarter of 2017, behind leaders Samsung and Apple.

More recently, research firm Canalys said Huawei remained the market leader for smartphones within China despite a 3 percent annual decline in device shipments in the mainland.

"Our Consumer Business Group continued to deliver extraordinary growth, beating the industry average and penetrating high-end markets around the globe," said Richard Yu, chief executive officer of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, in a prepared statement.

The Chinese smartphone maker said it had 22.1 percent of marketshare in the Greater China region, and also saw an 18 percent on-year growth in shipments across Europe.

Earlier, Huawei said it saw a 15 percent on-year jump in overall revenue for the six months ending in June, with solid growth across its carrier, enterprise and consumer business groups.

Total revenue for the first six months of 2017 came in at 283.1 billion yuan ($42.04 billion) and operating margin was 11 percent. Huawei said it expected to round out the year in a positive financial position.

— CNBC's Sophia Yan contributed to this report.